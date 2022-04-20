Touchless Hand Dryer

XLERATOR Hand Dryers eliminate the need for paper towels for a variety of industries, including c-stores, which leads to more hygienic restrooms. These hand dryers are located in many public restroom spaces such as the Grand Central Terminal in New York City, which holds 35 restaurants and 68 shops. The dryers rid restrooms of paper towels ending up in toilets, plugging up sewer systems and being thrown on the floor next to the garbage can. For more than 50 years, Excel Dryer, Inc. has been creating innovative, hygienic and touchless hand drying solutions.

Excel Dryer, Inc.

www.exceldryer.com