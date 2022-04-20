Wawa Plans Expansion to Florida Panhandle and South Alabama

Current plans are for Wawa to open up to 40 stores in these markets with the first stores expected to open in 2024.

Wawa announced plans to expand its footprint into the Florida Panhandle region, along with adjacent markets in South Alabama over the next few years, in addition to continued growth throughout its current market areas. Wawa is actively looking into potential sites for new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Ala. Current plans are for Wawa to open up to 40 stores in these markets with the first stores expected to open in 2024.

“Over the years, we’ve been delighted to hear from so many people from so many areas who are interested in having a Wawa closer to home. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to these new markets in the near future,” said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. “We look forward to expanding beyond our current reach and serving these new markets with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate.”

In 2022, Wawa will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first Florida store. The store opened July 18, 2012 in Orlando across from SeaWorld. Since then Wawa has expanded rapidly throughout the state and will open its 250th store in Florida later this year. Today, Wawa employs almost 10,000 associates all across the Sunshine State.

Wawa continues to open stores throughout its current markets and is set to open 54 new stores in 2022.

Wawa, a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is a stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.