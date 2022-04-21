Love’s Opens New York Location

Love’s Travel Stops recently opened a new location in Waterloo, N.Y. The store adds 78 truck parking spaces and 75 jobs to Seneca County.
“The store in Waterloo will offer the amenities Love’s is known for like fresh food and drinks and today’s latest technologies in its Mobile to Go Zone,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re pleased to serve customers at our fifth location in New York and help get them back on the road quickly and safely.”
The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 11,000 square feet
- Subway and Wendy’s
- 78 truck parking spaces
- 60 car parking spaces
- Seven RV parking spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Seven showers
- Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
- Speedco (Opening later)
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Seneca County House of Concern.
Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.