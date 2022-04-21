Love’s Opens New York Location

Love’s Travel Stops recently opened a new location in Waterloo, N.Y. The store adds 78 truck parking spaces and 75 jobs to Seneca County.

“The store in Waterloo will offer the amenities Love’s is known for like fresh food and drinks and today’s latest technologies in its Mobile to Go Zone,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re pleased to serve customers at our fifth location in New York and help get them back on the road quickly and safely.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 11,000 square feet

Subway and Wendy’s

78 truck parking spaces

60 car parking spaces

Seven RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco (Opening later)

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Seneca County House of Concern.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.