Perkins Oil Co. to Sell

Perkins Oil Co. of Rawlins, Wyo., decided to sell its assets, and NRC Realty & Capital Advisors (NRC) has been retained to market the company. Perkins Oil was founded in 1976 and operates three company-owned stores in Rawlins as well as three card lock locations in Saratoga, Hanna and Bairoil. The sale also includes several wholesale dealer accounts, a closed site in Rawlins, a Rawlins bulk plat/office and rolling stock with 22 vehicles. Additional services are short- and long-term tank rentals, diesel delivery, gasoline delivery and lubricants as well as industrial, commercial and agricultural fuel delivery.

Two of the stores are branded Conoco and one Sinclair. “This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a well-established business with both retail and wholesale components,” said Jeff Kramer, managing director at NRC.

Rawlins is the County Seat of Carbon County, Wyo., located in the south-central part of the state, along Interstate 80 on the Red Desert Plateau, bordered to the south by the Sierra Madre Mountains and the Medicine Bow Mountains.