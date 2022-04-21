Wawa Announces ‘Nurses Week Coffee & Care Tour’

Wawa announced it is extending hospitals across its Mid-Atlantic Operating Area (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.) the opportunity to submit a request for the Wawa Community Care Vehicle to make a special visit during Nurses Week, May 6-12. The vehicle will serve up to 300 cups of coffee per visit as a way of extending appreciation to healthcare heroes.

Nominations are accepted through Sunday, April 24.

“We appreciate the tireless efforts and ongoing commitment nurses have shown these last challenging years and want to continue doing our part of showing appreciation to healthcare heroes with the Coffee & Care Tour,” said Chris Gheysens, president & CEO, Wawa. “We hope our visit brightens the days of thousands of nurses in the community and lets the healthcare community know they can always count on Wawa.”

The Wawa Community Care Vehicle was designed to provide care to the community and/or relief during times of crisis with its ability to brew and serve up to 500 cups of coffee at one time at any location. The vehicle first debuted at Riddle Hospital on Dec. 8, 2021, to extend appreciation to healthcare heroes, and has since made visits to Wilmington Hospital, Rowan University, Manna on Main Street, National Constitution Center and African American Museum in Philadelphia, among other community service institutions.

Wawa, a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.