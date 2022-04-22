NATO staff have the experience and expertise to answer retailer questions about local, state and federal tobacco laws and FDA tobacco regulations.

By Thomas Briant, NATO Executive Director and John Lofstock, Editor, CStore Decisions

Every convenience retailer has a choice of trade associations to consider joining, but the right choice is to join the only national retail trade organization that is dedicated exclusively to monitoring tobacco-related issues on the local, state and federal level and assisting retailers in responding to tobacco legislation and regulations.

NATO, the National Association of Tobacco Outlets, counts some 60,000+ convenience stores as members. This includes 7-Eleven, BP/AM-PM, Circle K, EG America, Murphy USA, RaceTrac, Sheetz Stores, and many more.

NATO has been in the industry’s corner since 2001 – a national trade organization whose mission is to enhance the common business interests of all tobacco retailers and to assist members in responding to tobacco-related legislation on the local, state and federal levels. NATO is the primary source of information for retailers to oppose tobacco legislation and be informed about FDA tobacco regulations.

NATO’s focus on retail tobacco issues makes joining the association the right choice. The association’s benefits include the following services:

Nationwide monitoring of local, state and federal tobacco legislation

Alerts that allow retailers to communicate with lawmakers with a click of a mouse

Education seminars and webinars on the most critical tobacco issues facing retailers

Legal expertise to explain FDA tobacco regulations so they are understandable

Clearinghouse of information for retail members on tobacco-issues

NATO understands that retailers need up-to-date information and the electronic NATO News Bulletin has been heralded as one of the most informative retail communications in the tobacco industry. Additionally, NATO staff have the experience and expertise to answer retailer questions about local, state and federal tobacco laws and FDA tobacco regulations.

At CSD, we have personally witnessed the commitment of NATO to ensure that retailers have the information they need to quickly and easily contact local, state and federal lawmakers to make their voice heard on tobacco issues. We understand that retailers are busy, especially in these uncertain times, but being a member of NATO eases the burden of tracking legislation and laws that affect your tobacco operations. In short, NATO’s dedication to tobacco retailers and its expertise on tobacco matters is unparalleled.

NATO is committed to helping convenience retailers from the single-store operator to chains with thousands of stores. Convenience retailers turn to NATO for information, education, and grassroots activism on every tobacco issue at all levels of government. Considering all that NATO does for retailers, CStore Decisions is a NATO member and highly recommends that convenience retailers make the right choice and support NATO.

To receive additional information about joining NATO, contact NATO’s Assistant Executive Director Brad Longcake at [email protected].