MAPCO Opens Alabama Location

MAPCO recently celebrated the opening of its first Pelham, Ala. location at 3000 Pelham Parkway, serving the city and surrounding communities. The new 5,500-square-foot store is designed to offer a Better Break for guests with MAPCO’s new ‘Store of the Future’ design, featuring an efficient layout and modern details.

MAPCO representatives and community leaders honored the grand opening alongside the store team with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 18. As part of MAPCO’s ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, the company also donated $1,000 to Pelham Park Middle School in celebration of the store to support local students. MAPCO’s donation will help fund the Pelham Panther’s Athletic Department.

MAPCO company executives, including Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO; Amanda Davis, chief people & culture officer; Keith Slater, chief financial officer; and Tom Bowden, chief marketing officer, were in attendance alongside city officials and community leaders such as Pelham Mayor Gary W. Waters; Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s Kirk Mancer, president & CEO; Jordan Powell, vice president of investor relations; Julie Gardner, director of community & career development; and Kevin Finch, principal of Pelham Park Middle School.

“At MAPCO, we always strive to provide our guests with unparalleled customer service and quality products,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “As we continue to expand our service in the state of Alabama, we are excited to bring to the Pelham community that same affordable and high-quality food, merchandise and fuel that has become synonymous with the MAPCO brand.”

The opening furthers MAPCO’s vision to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST and create a place where guests will enjoy a Better Break as they refresh and recharge at their pace with quality products and services at a value relevant to them. The new store boasts MAPCO’s latest ‘Store of the Future’ design, featuring an open floor plan and refreshed layout including large windows and tall ceilings for an abundance of natural light and expanded restrooms with clean, modern interiors.

Convenient self-checkout options will be available, along with unique offerings including an in-store Subway, featuring fresh, made-to-order subs, wraps and salads. The store also offers an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including Johnsonville hot dogs, a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastry, eight flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies, and freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers. Guests can take time to relax and enjoy their food and beverages in seating areas located inside and outside the store. The exterior features a modern design and 16 fueling stations.

MAPCO remains committed to serving customers with technology through added convenient offerings such as the MAPCO app, which guests can download from the App Store and Google Play Store, for the ability to pay at the pump and inside the store, find their closest MAPCO, get fuel prices for each store, save with the latest MY Reward$ promotion and easily redeem points.

At all MAPCO stores, guests can take advantage of MAPCO’s value-driven MY Reward$ loyalty program. New members can enjoy 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill up of gas.

MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST at more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.