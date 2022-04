The Labatt Blue Light Seltzer variety pack announced its return with new fresh flavors Watermelon Kiwi and Strawberry Guava joining fan-favorites Blood Orange Blackberry and Black Cherry Lime. Each seltzer highlights a fresh, fruit combination for a new and dynamic flavor profile. Labatt Blue Light Seltzer is now available across New York and beyond.

Labatt USA

www.LabattUSA.com