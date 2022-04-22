Retail Space Solutions to Share Knowledge on Trending Today TV Program

Viewers can learn how Retail Space Solutions designs, develops and produces a full line of retail merchandising trays to transform its customers’ product presentation to deliver real results.

Provider of premium retail merchandising solutions Retail Space Solutions will share how it improves product presentations and positively impacts the in-store experience on the latest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business. Viewers can watch Trending Today at 4:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, April 30 to learn how Retail Space Solutions designs, develops and produces a full line of retail merchandising trays to transform its customers’ product presentation to deliver real results.

Trending Today scouted Retail Space Solutions because it focuses on finding trailblazing companies that bring innovation to their industries. “We strive to be a leader and translate our value proposition in all retail environments; grocery is where we began and is our strength, but we’re using our tremendous relationships and expanding into the convenience store segment as they invest more into the consumer experience,” said Retail Space Solutions President Scott Ceru about his company’s vision.

From supermarkets to general merchandise, the Retail Space Solutions team understands that it matters how businesses present their products. Retail Space Solutions focuses on improving product visualization and presentation.

“We chose to feature Retail Space Solutions because they make shopping with a busy schedule easier and quicker, allowing customers to find what they need when they need it,” said Elizabeth Plummer, Trending Today executive producer.

Further, Retail Space Solutions delivers quality improvements and solutions while creating labor efficiencies and sales that positively impact a business’s bottom line and customers’ shopping needs. Retailers need more than great products, and Trending Today and Fox Business recognize that Retail Space Solutions have revolutionized the way people shop.

“We develop new, innovative products in partnership with large retail chains to help retailers reimagine their merchandising in several new areas of the store. Stay tuned for some exciting news in the months ahead!” Joe Crum, senior director of marketing & business development at Retail Space Solutions, said.

Retail Space Solutions focuses on assessing its partner’s needs to determine custom, personalized and practical solutions that work within their space and budget. As experts in the industry, Retail Space Solutions focuses on quality and innovation to stay ahead of retail trends while developing premium systems and deep customer relationships.

“Customers find that our systems consistently pay for themselves in a matter of months. The ‘how’ is simple. We have amazing people. Those amazing people have refused to deliver anything but unmatched market expertise, fulfillment excellence and continuous innovation,” said Ceru on what sets Retail Space Solutions apart from other organizations.

Retail Space Solutions is owned by the Marmon Group, a holding company of Berkshire Hathaway. It is a merchandising solutions provider, developing innovative, and custom retail solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Retail Space Solutions partners with retailers throughout North America, bringing over 5 million shelf merchandising trays to thousands of retail stores.