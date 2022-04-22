Scott Castle Named President of Boyett Petroleum

Boyett Petroleum has appointed Scott Castle as its new president. Castle succeeds Dale Boyett, who has been named CEO of the Modesto, Calif.-based company. Boyett, whose family started in the industry in 1940, has served as the president of Boyett Petroleum since 2004. Boyett takes the reigns as CEO, which was last held by his father, Carl Boyett, who passed away in November 2015.

“Scott will be the first president of Boyett Petroleum without the name Boyett. I think that speaks volumes for the amount of confidence I have in his ability to lead this company,” said Boyett. “Scott has worn many hats from accounting, IT, HR, retail operations and, most recently, integration of the operations in the Midwest. His experience and leadership, paired with his understanding and embodiment of the cultural values of the company, will continue to drive success at Boyett Petroleum as we pursue our strategic national expansion.”

Castle joined the company in 2001 and was promoted to serve as Boyett Petroleum’s vice president of retail operations in 2004. In that position, he oversaw all aspects of the company’s retail business, including creating and building the Cruisers, Cruise-In, Cruise-Out retail store brand, sales, merchandising, safety officer, maintenance and compliance, store technology, site improvement, and new builds. He also managed all partner and consignment sites as well as managing most projects related to fuel site upgrades, branding of dealer sites and PDI conversion for all aspects of the business. Castle currently serves on the board of directors for Boyett Petroleum and on the board of directors and executive team for Raffles Insurance and formally served on the Stanislaus State University Alumni Board, the VPI Golf Tournament board, the Del Rio Country Club board and Rotaract board.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to work and know Dale and the Boyett family for over 30 years,” said Castle. “I’m looking forward to this challenge and accept this new chapter with respect and humility. The executive team here at Boyett is second to none and I look forward to providing them with the support they need to continue to move this company forward.”

“This transition to a new president allows me to spend more time focusing on the broader goals of the company and to be a leader for our industry and community,” said Boyett. “I’m looking forward to being an advocate for our industry as the incoming president of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers and to focus more attention on our philanthropic mission to help our community in many ways, including providing grants to education programs for school age children through The Make Dreams Real Foundation, which has donated over $1.5 million to local education programs.”

Boyett Petroleum is an independent fuel supplier and retailer in the western U.S. and has recently expanded its wholesale footprint to the Midwest with a mid-continent office under way in Oklahoma City. As a leading distributor of Phillips and Valero branded motor fuels while also offering several other brands, including its non-branded proprietary solution known as Kwik Serv, Kwik In, Kwik Out, Boyett Petroleum seeks to provide strong brands coupled with invocative programs and services to help its customers diversify, save and thrive. Boyett Petroleum also operates 10 retail sites under its Cruisers, Cruise In, Cruise Out brand with 76 branded fuel and owns and operates the fuel equipment at approximately 50 sites.