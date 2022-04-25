Rutter’s Launched 2022 VIP Summer Sweepstakes

The Pennsylvania c-store chain gives VIP Rewards Members a chance to win more than $100,000 in prizes through August.

Rutter’s is ready to reward their VIP Members with the launch of their 2022 VIP Summer Sweepstakes on April 25th. The Central Pennsylvania-based chain will be giving away over $100,000 in prizes to their VIP customers over the next four months.

“We’re excited to make Summer 2022 the biggest Rutter’s sweepstakes yet,” said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing Marketing at Rutter’s. “With over $100,000 in prizes, including instant wins, customers can come out and enjoy their favorite things at Rutter’s for a chance to win big!”

To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter’s VIP Rewards member, which they can do through Rutter’s mobile app or by visiting www.ruttersrewards.com. For each participating item purchased at a Rutter’s location, the customer will receive a digital game ticket, emailed directly to their inbox. Tickets will reveal instant prizes or sweepstakes entries and every digital game ticket will also include two collect-to-win markers! Instant Prizes include free food and drinks from participating companies, including Red Bull, Monster Energy, Coke, Pepsi, Rutter’s Dairy, and many more.

Sweepstakes’ entries provide chances to win weekly $50 and monthly $500 Rutter’s Gift Card Prizes. Customers collect game pieces electronically to win free Rutter’s coffee for a year, FREE fountain beverages for a year, FREE fuel for a year, along with $2,500 Rutter’s gift cards and the Grand Prize of a $5,000 Rutter’s gift card.

Rutter’s full-service convenience stores offer a wide variety of fresh and packaged foods, general merchandise, and more than 700 beverage options. Customers can also be able to enjoy Rutter’s award-winning food and beverage menu, with 24/7 breakfast, lunch, and dinner; including staples like Rutter’s build-your-own breakfast sandwich and the Route 30 burger.

Rutter’s operates 80 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.