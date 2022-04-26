Casey’s Opens Two New Iowa Stores

Casey’s announced the upcoming opening of two new stores in Des Moines, Iowa, located at 3121 Forest Ave. and 3401 Ingersoll Ave. As part of Casey’s commitment in these communities, Casey’s recently made two donations to local Des Moines high schools, Roosevelt High School and East High School, totaling $60,000. Casey’s commitment — a $10,000 donation to Roosevelt High School and a $50,000 Cash for Classrooms grant to East High School — will support the construction of major facility projects and upgrades and impact more than 2,000-plus students in each community.

“Casey’s is proud to be based in the Des Moines area, and excited to open these two highly anticipated stores to serve more guests here,” said Darren Rebelez, president & CEO, Casey’s. “We are here for good, which means our delicious pizza, snacks and other offerings, as well as giving back to our neighbors. Casey’s looks forward to seeing the impact these funds can make on the vibrant, growing student populations at Roosevelt and East High Schools.”

“Casey’s generous donation will help foot the completion of a new, safe and upgraded track and field for our diverse and growing student body. The existing facility is major resource in our community, but has become unsustainable for the long-term,” said Kate Mead, president of the Roosevelt High School Foundation. “The new facility will enable physical education classes, band and athletic activities and Roosevelt’s emerging and storied athletic programs to grow and operate for future generations.”

“We are grateful to receive a Cash for Classrooms grant from Casey’s. With this support, we’ll be able to improve our activities campus, providing better opportunities for all East High students,” said Jeff White, East High Alumni Foundation president.

Located at 3121 Forest Ave. and 3401 Ingersoll Ave., the store opening celebrations — complete with in-store specials and Casey’s handmade pizza — will each hold grand opening events alongside Casey’s leadership and members of the community.

The 3121 Forest Ave. store held a celebratory ribbon cutting on Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. The 3,380 square-foot store will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. This location is a non-fuel store, designed without a gasoline pump island setup, and is the first of its kind in the Des Moines metro. The non-fuel store will focus on Casey’s food, convenience and beverage offerings.

The 3401 Ingersoll Ave. store will hold a celebratory ribbon cutting on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. The 4,163 square-foot store will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will offer a six-gasoline pump island setup with the following fuel types: 87E, 87C, 91C, E38 and diesel.

The new Des Moines stores will offer guests attractive grand opening deals: $1 single topping pizza slices, 50-cent Casey’s doughnuts, $1 medium fountain drinks and free coffee. In addition, the new stores will have Casey’s pizza using its made-from-scratch dough, bakery items, its breakfast Toastwich and loaded burritos, and fresh, bean-to-cup coffee.

“The Casey’s team is ready to welcome our neighbors to these locations, where they can find everything they need to keep their day going. This includes our delicious handmade pizza, easy and convenient breakfast and coffee, snacks, drinks and other daily needs,” said Rebelez.

Each year Casey’s awards grants ranging from $3,000 to a maximum of $50,000 to schools through its Cash for Classrooms program. The donations to East and Roosevelt High Schools help meet the need of the communities Casey’s serves, providing support for fundamental needs like education and for programs that meet its giving focus areas.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations.