Cocktail-Inspired Seltzer Variety Pack

Bud Light Seltzer introduced the newest limited-edition variety pack to its portfolio of “Loudest Flavors Ever,” the Bud Light Seltzer Cocktail Hour variety pack. These classic cocktail-inspired seltzers provide a vibrant twist on classic summer cocktail flavors, while bringing the boldness and refreshment of a hard seltzer. Flavors include:

Tropical Punch: tropical aroma and summery notes

Lime Margarita: fresh, citrusy

Watermelon Mojito: sweet, fresh watermelon taste and crisp minty finish

Strawberry Daiquiri: mild sweetness, with a hint of lime-flavored tartness

The pack will be available for purchase in 12-ounce slim can variety 12-packs.

Anheuser-Busch

www.anheuser-busch.com