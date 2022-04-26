Cocktail-Inspired Seltzer Variety Pack

Bud Light Seltzer introduced the newest limited-edition variety pack to its portfolio of “Loudest Flavors Ever,” the Bud Light Seltzer Cocktail Hour variety pack. These classic cocktail-inspired seltzers provide a vibrant twist on classic summer cocktail flavors, while bringing the boldness and refreshment of a hard seltzer. Flavors include:
- Tropical Punch: tropical aroma and summery notes
- Lime Margarita: fresh, citrusy
- Watermelon Mojito: sweet, fresh watermelon taste and crisp minty finish
- Strawberry Daiquiri: mild sweetness, with a hint of lime-flavored tartness
The pack will be available for purchase in 12-ounce slim can variety 12-packs.
Anheuser-Busch
www.anheuser-busch.com