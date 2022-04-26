D Oh Gee Offers CBD Treats for Dogs for National Pet Month

Sky Wellness announced it is celebrating National Pet Month with its D Oh Gee collection of premium CBD pet care for dogs. The line features 100% THC-free, broad spectrum, USA-grown and manufactured CBD pet products that are holistically designed to offer supportive, natural care for dogs’ physical and mental well-being. Each product has been expertly formulated to provide care for joint support, mobility and calming aid during environmental stress. They are especially helpful for aging pets and those that suffer from anxiety.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) CBD has been proven safe and well-tolerated by animals. Many studies have also shown that CBD doesn’t produce any adverse effects aside from a little lethargy.

The D Oh Gee collection starts with ingredients that are backed with critical research. The brand also offers fully transparent testing results conducted by federally compliant third-party testing facilities and certificates of analysis (COA) with five or more panels of tests for every batch of products it sells.

“We realize that finding safe and effective CBD products in the marketplace for pets can be a challenge for pet owners. That is why being fully transparent about our products and testing results is so important to us. Our pets and pet parents deserve the very best products and know safety must be a priority,” said Brook Bacon, vice president of marketing & general manager of animal products at Sky Wellness.

D Oh Gee CBD Daily Turkey Chewies — These CBD treats from D Oh Gee are formulated with 10 milligrams of CBD per chew and 100 milligrams in total per bag. The product has been expertly formulated for supportive, natural care with a top focus on the pup’s physical and mental well-being. These treats are made from premium turkey, real cranberries and are free from corn, soy and wheat, unlike most other CBD edible products for dogs. They’re also free of additives & fillers. They have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $11.99.

D Oh Gee CBD Daily Duck & Pumpkin Bites — D Oh Gee is known for making highly effective chews with pets’ needs in mind. These five milligrams CBD Duck Bites are a delicacy formulated to supplement joint health and supportive care for dogs during environmental stress. Customers can even take care of their canines based on their weight with our easy-to-use dosage guide on the back of every bag. They have a SRP of $9.99.

D Oh Gee CBD Dog Oil Drops Bacon Flavor — These CBD oil drops are formulated specifically for dogs for calming and joint support. Available in sizes of 300 milligrams for small to medium dogs, and 600 milligrams for medium to large dogs. The drops can be given during or after mealtime, up to three times per day, or as needed, and are easily dropped into food or water. These formulas consist of 100% natural ingredients, including USA-grown CBD, and never any fillers & additives. They have a SRP of $29.99-$42.99.

With a portfolio of five brands — Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD — Sky Wellness makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make people and their animals feel better. It is available online and at nearly 3,600 convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2022, Sky Wellness’s portfolio of CBD brands will be available in more than 10,000 c-store, grocery, drug and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.