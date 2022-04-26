Love’s Opens South Carolina and Washington Locations

Love’s Travel Stops opened two new locations in Pageland, S.C., and Moses Lake, Wash. The Pageland store adds 70 truck parking spaces and 60 jobs to Chesterfield County. The Moses Lake store adds 80 truck parking spaces and 85 jobs to Grant County.

“As we open our 12th location in South Carolina and sixth location in Washington, we reaffirm Love’s commitment to provide quality services and products at competitive prices,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are ready to help customers get back on the road quickly and safely in Pageland and Moses Lake.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

Pageland, S.C.

More than 9,000 square feet

Hardee’s

70 truck parking spaces

58 car parking spaces

Two RV parking spaces

Five diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

Moses Lake, Wash.

More than 11,000 square feet

Taco John’s

80 truck parking spaces

92 car parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s donated $2,000 to nonprofit organizations in each town.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.