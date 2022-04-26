Mint Chocolate Mini Wafers

Hostess Brands rolled out a new mint chocolate flavor nationwide to its texture-rich, crunchy and bite-sized line of Hostess Cr!spy Minis. The new Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis combine refreshing mint with indulgent cocoa. The two layers of creamy refreshing mint filling between crisp wafers are topped with a chocolate flavored layer for a balanced bite. They are made with real mint and real cocoa and are free of high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and flavors. The new snack comes in a resealable stand-up pouch for optimal shareability. The new Mint Chocolate Hostess Cr!spy Minis are available in a 7.3-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.49.

