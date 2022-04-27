BandyWorks Publishes Book for C-Stores on Accountability

The findings are based on a decade of operations experience and a career of retail data analytics.

Tom Bandy, founder of BandyWorks, and Mason Cowan, director of managed services at BandyWorks, have authored a recently released book on accountability titled “C-Store Growth Mindset — Making Peace with Accountability.” The findings are based on a decade of operations experience and a career of retail data analytics.

In their experience the authors have found that many convenience store operators, while great businesspeople, lack one thing that inhibits their growth and success — an accountability system. There is little disagreement that accountability is essential to management and improves results yet “using” accountability is often delayed, ignored or done half-heartedly.

“My own inability to use accountability correctly cost me much time with my family and literally millions of dollars. I was determined not to let valuable mistakes go to waste. Since learning the principles we detail in the book, both my family and business lives are so much better. Even more enjoyable is how much those that live and work with me enjoy how we relate and succeed,” said Tom Bandy.

He went on to say that it seemed a sin not to share with others what he had so painfully learned. For many accountability is a negative idea, but when done correctly the authors believe it makes business so much easier, fun and successful.

The “C-Store Growth Mindset” outlines a systematic approach to incorporating a data-based accountability system into convenience store organizations.

The book keys in on five principles of accountability used to lead and manage successful convenience stores:

Vision & Mission

People and Teamwork

Process

Goals/KPI’s

Tracking & Follow Up

To ensure the principles were defined correctly, Mason Cowan found and reviewed over 20 university and other resources from independent professional researchers as validation.

Following these principles outlined in the book serves as a roadmap to establish a process and best practices for accountability for c-store owners. The book relays a straightforward approach with case histories from six convenience store operators on how they have applied the principles in their businesses.

“All five principles are used every day in my work. I cannot just pick one. This new book is a concise summary of things we do every day. I like it as it just makes it easy to focus on the things that make sense,” said Greg Hendricks, vice president of operations, Garrison Food Mart.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon through a link on the BandyWorks’ website.

