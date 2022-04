Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is releasing new flavors that will be available nationwide in May, including Cinnamon French Toast. New Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Cinnamon French Toast is a combination of caramelized brown sugar and maple syrup flavor and warm cinnamon spice on golden toasted corn flakes — giving fans that tasty and timeless French toast experience. The cereal has a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 13.5-ounce box and $6.29 for a 24-ounce box.

