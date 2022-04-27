How To Create a More Efficient Global Supply Chain

As the Covid pandemic has taught us, no retail industry is immune from supply chain shortages. Dan Varroney is the President and CEO of Potomac Core, a strategic consulting firm that specializes in industry focused strategic partnerships. He sat down with NAG Executive Director John Lofstock to discuss how strategic partnerships between industries and trade associations can leverage their supply chains to build a roadmap which leads to resilient supply chains.

“There must be greater and more strategic effort driven by the supply chains themselves in order to achieve the type of durability that consumers expect,” said Varroney, author of Reimagining Industry Growth . “Moving forward success will be built around innovation and collaboration among the industry itself.”

Watch now at: https://youtu.be/q976MdcrG7Q