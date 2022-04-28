Sheetz to Open 20 Western Ohio Locations Over Next Five Years

Sheetz is currently aiming to open its first Dayton, Ohio, store in 2024.

Sheetz announced its expansion in Dayton, Ohio, with 20 new locations planned for over the next five years. Sheetz is currently aiming to open its first Dayton store in 2024.

Sheetz’s locations will offer its Made-to-Order (MTO) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Ohio and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to the residents of Dayton,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Built on the values my Uncle Bob instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952, we look forward to being a great employer and neighbor that is actively involved in the Dayton community.”

Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 individuals. Sheetz recently invested over $70 million in store employee wages in 2021 as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Sheetz also offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz is also committed to supporting the local communities it serves through several charitable organizations and activities. This includes support for the Special Olympics, weekly food donations to local food banks and Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven non-profit organization which makes the holiday season brighter for nearly 10,000 children each year.

In April 2021, Sheetz officially opened its first store in the Columbus, Ohio market. Sheetz currently operates 56 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 across its six-state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Penn., Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 23,500 employees.