Limited-Edition Watermelon Gummy Variety

Fans of Goldbears have been asking for bags of just their favorite flavors, and in celebration of the 100th birthday of the Goldbears gummies, Haribo has recently released a new limited-edition single-flavor variety in Watermelon (light pink). Haribo already released single-flavored varieties in Pineapple (clear) and Blue-Raspberry (blue).

This year, Haribo is also hosting a year-long giveaway to send four lucky Goldbears fans on a week-long vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C. The grand prize winners will be awarded a seven-day trip to one of the most popular beaches in the U.S. Fans can enter the sweepstakes now through in-store QR-Code displays or online.

Haribo

www.haribo.com