LTO Collectable Beer Cans

Coors Banquet released limited-edition Coors Banquet Legacy Collection packaging. It also unveiled the Coors Banquet and Huckberry Legacy Line of co-branded apparel. The Legacy Collection includes three collectable cans paying homage to the brand’s values and rich history. Each design harkens back to an essential piece of the Coors Banquet story. Plus, Coors Banquet stubby bottles received a makeover for a limited time with designs highlighting the five generations of brewing tradition. The Coors Banquet Legacy Collection is available through the end of June 2022. The full Coors Banquet and Huckberry Legacy Line will be available for purchase starting in June.

