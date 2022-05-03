Ergonomic Swivel Mop

Hospeco Brands Group introduced the new Sphergo line of ergonomic surface cleaning tools, specially designed to reduce repetitive stress injuries (RSIs). The new Sphergo Swivel mop achieves the typical “S” motion with minimum exertion. The Sphergo Swivel pole features a rotating Sphergo Ball Handle at the top. With one hand on the ball, users can generate a “swivel” motion guided by the second hand on the pole. The user’s hand on the ball remains completely fixed, reducing flex and stress. The specially designed pole also includes a curve near its base that further contributes to the mop head’s movement.

