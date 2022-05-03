Watermelon Energy Drink

C4 Smart Energy announced the brand’s latest flavor, Watermelon Burst. Released just in time for summer, C4 Smart Energy Watermelon Burst has a fresh, lush and pleasant flavor profile, ideal for a season of next-level performance and hustle.

The new C4 Smart Energy flavor, Watermelon Burst, joins Freedom Ice, Peach Mango Nectar, Black Cherry and Icy Blue Razz as the fifth flavor in the Smart Energy collection, providing consumers with another flavor designed to help them conquer any task, anytime. The Watermelon Burst flavor will be sold in 16-ounce cans online and at over 20,000 doors within retailers, including 7-11, Speedway, Quik Trip and others.

