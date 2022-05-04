Hunt Brothers Pizza Now in New Mexico

The Hunt Brothers Pizza program offers hot quality food options that have become foodservice staples in more than 8,000 locations across the U.S.

Hunt Brothers Pizza has officially announced that it will be expanding its distribution service to the New Mexico market with its distribution partner TBHC Delivers.

Beyond its customizable menu offerings, the program encompasses a unique set of perks that allow for easy integration and implementation of the program into any size convenience store with a variety of pizza shoppe options, personalized service, ongoing training and a brand name that consumers have come to love and trust.

“Our primary goal is to be a blessing to our store partners by providing a profit center in their store with consistent margins as other margins continue to shrink,” said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza director of marketing. “We believe in maintaining strong partnerships and want to partner with our stores every step of the way to help ensure their pizza program is set up to serve their community best.”

The decision to expand into the New Mexico market comes after a recent successful expansion in the neighboring region of West Texas last year. “Community feedback about having Hunt Brothers Pizza (in West Texas) has been very positive,” said Sarah McKinnon, president of West Texas–based convenience store chain Swift Stop. “Hunt Brothers Pizza is an excellent product, the price point is reasonable, and it adds an ease of service for my staff.”

As proven by current partnership successes, partnering with Hunt Brothers Pizza can have a positive, long-term impact on a business’ bottom line in rural and urban hubs alike. “A part of our business we are incredibly proud of is our ability to service store partners in rural areas that may be ‘food deserts,'” Cleveland said.

Hunt Brothers Pizza has provided traditional pizza flavors to convenience stores over the decades with continued success across the nation. The family-owned company’s foodservice partnership brings New Mexico convenience store owners a trusted brand, service and quality offerings that, when adopted, can ultimately lead to evolving convenience store offerings and business growth in the region.

Businesses in New Mexico interested in partnering with Hunt Brothers Pizza can visit its website.

Hunt Brothers Pizza is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and is family-owned and -operated.