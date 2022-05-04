Stewart’s Shops Offers 99-Cent Cones on Mother’s Day

The single-scoop cones will be available all day, as well as other Stewart's staples.

Stewart’s Shops announced that on Mother’s Day it is offering 99-cent single-scoop cones all day.

Customers can get their favorite flavor or try one of the new limited-edition springtime flavors like Peanut Butter Jelly Time or Salted Caramel Cheesecake.

Additionally, Stewart’s has plenty of other things to make this Mother’s Day special.

Customers can stop in their local shop and pick up everything they need to enjoy a memorable Mother’s Day breakfast. They can grab Stewart’s Orange Juice, pancake mix, syrup, bacon, frozen sausage, yogurt, farm fresh eggs, S-cups and coffee. Customers can also grab an Eggwich or a pastry and a coffee to go.

Stewart’s also has lunch options in its shops for a Mother’s Day picnic, such as a cold sandwich to go and one of its Refreshers. It has fresh fruit, a variety of chips and dips, and desserts. It has candy bars, cookies and ice cream.

Stewart’s offers My Money Cards that can be used at any Stewart’s Shops location for anything in the shops: coffee, ice cream, gas, lottery, etc. It also offers gift certificates for single-scoop cones, make-your-own sundaes and milkshakes, and coffee.