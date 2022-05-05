7-Eleven Offers $4 Pizza Deal Mother’s Day

From May 6-8, 7‑Eleven customers can pick up a whole pizza for $4 in-store through the rewards programs or through delivery.

This Mother’s Day weekend (May 6-8), 7‑Eleven is offering a pizza deal at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. As a thank you to all moms, customers can pick up any whole pizza for $4 in-store through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or order through the 7NOW delivery app.

Pizza offerings include the savory flavors of a 7-Meat pizza, topped with Chicago-style Sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. For an old-school classic, there is the Cheese or Pepperoni pie, both made with 100% Real Mozzarella made from whole milk piled on 7-Eleven’s signature sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7-Eleven online.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, 7‑Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.