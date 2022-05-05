EG America Raises Funds for Education With United Way

Throughout May, guests can donate a dollar amount of their choosing upon checkout at any of EG America’s 1,700-plus convenience stores to support local United Way chapters.

EG America recently announced an in-store fundraising campaign with United Way to raise funds throughout the month of May to support United Way’s efforts to advance youth development and educational resources in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. The convenience stores participating in the fundraiser include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

Donations will be redirected from local United Way chapters to organizations that provide educational resources and development programs to underserved youth nationwide. Funds will help partner agencies such as Boys and Girls Clubs and Attendance Works to provide safe after-school programming, literacy programs, career preparation and more.

This marks the third fundraiser between EG America and United Way. Since the first fundraiser in 2020, over $170,000 has been raised in support of education, income, health and United Way’s overarching mission to advance the common good in communities around the world.

“It’s an honor to continue our partnership with United Way and invest in the education of young people across the nation,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “United Way’s mission aligns closely with our values, and we are eager to help them address unmet educational needs in the communities we serve. We encourage our guests to join us in supporting this cause next time they check out.”

“The generosity of EG America and its guests will directly improve the lives of children and teens across the nation,” said Paul Mina, president & CEO at United Way of Tri-County. “Education is foundational to success, and this partnership helps us to continue building the foundation necessary to cultivate tomorrow’s leaders.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, U.K.-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites.