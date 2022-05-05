Leafreport Analyzes CBD Price Differences

CBD-dedicated online resource Leafreport conducted an analysis of the pricing of different CBD brands and products. Every six months Leafreport captures a snapshot of the CBD market. It carries out an in-depth pricing analysis, collecting data to compare the prices of more than 3,000 CBD products from more than 100 brands. Its CBD price reports offer invaluable insights for consumers and industry insiders who want to know which products and brands offer the most value for money, and where the greatest disparities lie.

For each and every product, it recorded the price (as of November 2021) then divided it by the milligrams of CBD present in the product to reach its standardized pricing reference point: the price in USD per milligram of CBD.

Leafreport then analyzed the average for each brand (in USD per milligram of CBD) and created a price index to easily compare brands.

A — “Bargain grade” — prices in this category range from 1-7.6 cents/milligram CBD

B — “Market grade” — prices in this category range from 7.7-16.7 cents/milligram CBD

C — “Pricey grade” — prices in this category were above 16.8 cents/milligram CBD

“The price difference among CBD products is connected with the production process and quality of hemp. People taking CBD for their health should examine the brand and the products, read the certificate of analysis to make sure the products do not contain heavy metals and other harmful compounds,” said Spokesperson Gal Shapira, product manager at Leafreport.

In general, the findings showed the cheapest category to be CBD isolate, which is 19% cheaper on average compared with April 2021. Additionally, there is a 3,561% gap between the most expensive and least expensive products across the CBD industry — down slightly from 3,682% in April 2021. Capsules have risen the most in price since April 2021, increasing by 2.55%. The most significant price difference is in the creams and topicals category, which has a staggering difference of 11,142% separating the most expensive products from the cheapest. In April 2021, the difference was 4,718%. In this report, Leafreport also added edibles as a category, and found a 5,100% price difference between the cheapest and most expensive products.

The full report includes the list of which brands fall into which price category and provides an in-depth look at price findings for each product category.

Leafreport’s mission is to bring transparency to the CBD industry. It provides accurate, evidence-backed information about CBD. This includes unbiased reviews of CBD companies, a searchable database with thousands of products, buying guides, detailed market reports, news and other educational resources. Its ultimate goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions when using CBD to benefit their health.