New TA Express Opens in Fairfield, Texas

TravelCenters of America (TA) announced the opening of a new TA Express travel center in Fairfield, Texas, located off Interstate 45, exit 198. The newly constructed TA Express is a franchised location and expands TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 276 sites, including 45 franchised sites.

TA Express Fairfield offers fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists. The new 17,000-square-foot facility sits on a 19-acre property and offers a convenient stop for those traveling between Dallas and Houston. Amenities include:

Quick-service restaurants including Whataburger, Original Fried Pie Shop and The Deli, with hot and cold food options available

Store with coffee, beverages, snacks and merchandise

103 truck parking spaces

74 car parking spaces

Eight diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes

20 gasoline fueling positions

Nine showers

Driver lounge

Laundry facilities

“As we continue expanding our footprint across the country, we are strategically opening travel centers in locations where our services are needed by both professional drivers and motorists,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TravelCenters of America. “In partnership with our franchisee, we are proud to join the Fairfield community and look forward serving both travelers and residents along Interstate 45.”

Network growth and enhancing the guest experience are key components of TA’s transformation. TA will continue to focus on franchising to expand its footprint and will continue offering guests welcoming and pleasant atmospheres like the newly built TA Express Fairfield, and through its continued nationwide site refresh program, which includes the upgrade of over 100 sites by the end of 2022.

TravelCenters of America is a publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.