Limited-Edition Camo Cans

As part of Yuengling’s Stars & Stripes program — the brewery’s year-round campaign supporting the nation’s heroes — it announced the return of its limited-edition cans in partnership with military veteran nonprofit Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB).

The special Team RWB cans, emblazoned with a desert camouflage print and Team RWB logo, mark just one of the many ways Yuengling continues to honor America’s veterans. Starting this month, the limited-edition cans will be available across the brewery’s 23-state footprint in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and 24-packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as single-serve 24-ounce cans until the end of the summer.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

www.yuengling.com

Team Red, White & Blue

www.teamrwb.org