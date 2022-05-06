QuickChek Launches Red Bull Infusion Energy Drinks

The base of each drink is a can of regular or sugar-free Red Bull, making it the company’s first made-to-order energy drink.

QuickChek released its new Red Bull Infusion Energy Drinks. A flavorful way to meet energy needs and amp up the day, the new menu offerings are vibrant and energized.

Red Bull Infusion Energy Drinks are the latest innovation from the Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based fresh convenience market chain. The base of each drink is a can of regular or sugar-free Red Bull, making it the company’s first made-to-order energy drink.

“We are infusing Red Bull with delicious flavors for a refreshingly crisp iced or frozen drink that will help you power through your day but without coffee,” said QuickChek.

Made fresh when ordered, QuickChek’s Red Bull Infusions are available both iced and frozen in select sizes. Iced infusions are served in 16 ounces and 30 ounces.; frozen infusions are available in 24 ounces.

The menu features flavor combinations that are unique to QuickChek.

QuickChek Signature recipes offer great flavor combinations while QuickChek Classic recipes feature the customer’s flavor of choice.

Signature Recipe Flavors:

Razzmatazz — Blue Raspberry and Orange

Wave Rider — Blue Raspberry and Coconut

Strawberry Dreams — Strawberry and Vanilla

Summer Punch — Strawberry and Peach

Coral Reef — Strawberry, Peach and Coconut

Peach Paradise — Peach and Coconut

Hyperdrive — Lemon and Orange

Orange Creamsicle — Orange and Vanilla

Classic Recipe Flavors:

Blue Raspberry

Orange

Coconut

Strawberry

Peach

QuickChek Rewards members can enjoy the added benefit of receiving one free Red Bull Infusion iced or frozen drink when they buy eight.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek stores provide local one-stop shopping where consumers can enjoy freshly prepared and made-to-order food and beverages; guaranteed fresh coffee; healthy snacks, drinks and salads; hot breakfast; and more. QuickChek has 161 stores including 95 locations with fuel throughout New Jersey and New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.