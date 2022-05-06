Rocky Road Protein Bar

With summer just around the corner, ONE Brands is launching its ice cream-inspired Rocky Road-flavored protein bar available for a limited time. ONE’s limited-edition Rocky Road-flavored bars pack 20 grams of protein and one gram of sugar into the familiar taste that features a chocolatey center filled with almonds and marshmallow-flavored bits, surrounded by a decadent icing-like coating. With current bar flavors like Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Fruity Cereal, adding Rocky Road to the mix rounds out a portfolio of gluten-free products. ONE Bars are available nationwide and are sold individually and in variety packs.

ONE Brands

www.one1brands.com