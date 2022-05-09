Dover Fueling Solutions to Present New Products at 2022 UNITI Expo

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) announced it is looking forward to welcoming its customers and industry partners to the UNITI Expo trade show from May 17–19 at the Messe Stuttgart, Germany — the first UNITI tradeshow since 2018.

This will also be the first European tradeshow where the Fairbanks, LIQAL, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems (collectively “Wayne”) brands will collectively present at one exhibition. Spanning 600 square meters, the DFS stand will encompass a comprehensive range of innovative fuel dispensers, covering both conventional and alternative fuels, retail automation products, cloud technologies, payment solutions, and wetstock and automatic tank gauging (ATG) products, as well as various partner products and solutions from EdgePetrol and Techniche. Visitors can also experience first-hand some of DFS’ brand-new, never-before-seen products and solutions, which will be launching exclusively at the event.

“After a four-year hiatus, I am very excited to present the latest products and solutions from the DFS family of brands, including those resulting from our new industry partnerships, to our customers and channel partners in Europe,” noted David Crouse, president of DFS. “By bringing together the collective experience, knowledge and talent behind some the most trusted names in the industry, we have created an organization capable of providing what no other company in the fuel retail sector can: a true and complete end-to-end retail forecourt solution. I am also very proud to say we are continuing to develop as an organization, looking into the future and creating products and solutions that can help future-proof our customers’ and industry partners’ businesses.”

Among the brand-new products DFS will showcase at the 2022 UNITI Expo, visitors can expect to see the DFS DX connected solutions platform — including DX Wetstock, DX Retail and DX Monitor; the DFS ONE Portal cloud services platform, T-Media by DFS; the LIQAL LNG fuel dispenser; the Tokheim Crypto VGA Outdoor Payment Terminal; the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk; the ProGauge MagLink LX family of tank gauge consoles; the DFS DMP magnetostrictive family of probes; and the ProGauge 3D Laser Scan Automatic Tank Calibration unit.

In addition, DFS will offer demonstrations of the Fairbanks Station Manager 365 online web portal, DFS DX platform and ATG solutions from ProGauge, among others.

DFS experts will lead seminars at the UNITI Expo International Forum. On May 17 at 11 a.m., Peter van Nauw, senior director, Systems & Payment (EMEA), will present, “Driving Digital Transformation in Fuel Retailing.” On May 18 at 11 a.m., Jorg Raven, managing director, LIQAL, will give his presentation entitled, “Fueling the Transformation Towards Future Energies.” These sessions are available free of charge to UNITI Expo visitors.

Those attending the UNITI Expo should make sure to join DFS for live demonstrations and in-depth product discussions at exhibit 5C10 (Hall 5), where they have the opportunity to experience the future of fuel retail with DFS products and solutions spanning customer loyalty, payment, alternative energy, media and more.

Dover Fueling Solutions, part of Dover Corp., comprises the product brands of Wayne Fueling Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, Tokheim, ProGauge and Fairbanks. It delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging, and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.