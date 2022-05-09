Maverik’s Nitro Card Offering Savings at the Pump

Drivers can now save 10-cents off every gallon every day, and earn more savings with in-store purchases.

With Travel Pulse reporting U.S. road trips are outpacing pre-pandemic counts for the first time, summer travelers can use Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop’s revved-up Nitro Card to get instant savings on fuel coupled with a collection of additional high-value benefits on its huge selection of tasty food, drinks, and snacks. The Utah-based chain operates more than 380 stores across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.

Maverik’s elevated Nitro Card benefits now provide an instant 10-cents or more discount per gallon on fuel off the posted fuel price in addition to:

* 4x Trail Points for every $1 spent inside the store (excluding gift cards, lottery tickets, tobacco items and alcohol)

* 1x Trail Point for every gallon of fuel pumped

* $1 XL fountain drinks – including foam cups!

* $1 Large hot beverages every day – including coffee, hot chocolate, and cappuccino

* Exclusive offers

* Free BonFire burrito with signup!

Trail Points can be also used to “Win Stuff and Buy Stuff,” which is part of Maverik’s sweepstakes to redeem free items.

With Nitro BestPrice, customers save money without thinking about it. Maverik continuously tracks the best advertised fuel prices in the area so that when customers pay with their Nitro card, they know they are getting the lowest posted fuel price.

Maverik has also elevated its foodservice business, which now offers fresh-made BonFire food featuring premium, hardwood-smoked meats, including burnt ends and pulled pork. Presenting dynamic mouthwatering flavors, smoked meats are now available in Made-to-Oder items like tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads, and highlighted in the following staple dishes:

* Burnt Ends Breakfast Burrito $5.99 (burnt ends, eggs, potatoes, cheese & sauce)

* Burnt Ends & Tots Burrito $5.99 (burnt ends, potatoes, cheese & sauce)

* King’s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich $4.49 (pulled pork and sauce made on a King’s Hawaiian bun)

* Two Meat Treat Bowl $7.99 (burnt ends and pulled pork and sauce with cheesy tots)

“Among the many BonFire food options, Maverik’s new premium meat selection will make you want to get off the highway!” said Ryan Boothe, senior director of food service. “We’re showcasing high-quality meats prepared with natural hardwood slow smoking, the richest smoky flavors, texture, and natural juices.”

Maverik Adventure Club members are in for additional summer savings with the 79-cent/89-cent Fountain Frenzy beginning May 25. Maverik features state-of-the-art fountain machines and a variety of flavor shots to give drinks a special twist. Top-notch refreshment is available for 79-cents up to a large size fountain drink at Maverik stores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming and 89-cents in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.