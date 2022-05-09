Parker’s Donates $56,000 to Beaufort County School District

As part of Parker’s Fueling the Community program, the chain recently donated $56,000 to the Beaufort County School District. The Beaufort County check presentation took place at the Beaufort County School District Board Meeting on May 3.

The Fueling the Community program is a longstanding charitable initiative that donates a portion of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools in coastal South Carolina and Georgia. A portion of the Parker’s donation goes to support the school district’s annual Support Person of the Year recognition program, which honors school nurses, social workers, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries, bus drivers and technology and data specialists. Other funds go to specific schools designated by Parker’s Pump Pal members when they purchase fuel on the first Wednesday of each month.

“We’re incredibly honored to support the hard work of district employees who serve the children of families right here in Beaufort County through our Fueling the Community program,” said Parker’s Community Outreach Manager Olivia Parker. “At Parker’s, giving back is part of our DNA. We want to be a force for positive change in the communities where we operate stores and believe education has the power to transform lives.”

Parker’s is donating approximately $275,000 to public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina this spring and has given more than $1.8 million to area schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011.

In addition to the Fueling the Community program, Parker’s demonstrates its deep engagement through its partnership with the Parker’s Community Fund, which is dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives throughout the company’s corporate footprint in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Since its creation in January 2021, the Parker’s Community Fund has provided funding to Union Mission to build the Parker’s House, which, upon completion, will serve as Savannah, Ga. and coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness. Parker’s has also made landmark gifts to endow the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University and to support healthcare through the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

Headquartered in Savannah, the company has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which saves customers time and money at the pump as well as in the store. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily. Parker’s Kitchen, the popular food-centric brand under the Parker’s umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials.