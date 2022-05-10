Disposable, Single-Use Cleaning Pads

Virtu-Clean Disposable Cleaning Pads are disposable, single-use mop pads that hold more liquid, release that liquid over a larger surface area and at a controlled rate, and reduce friction for more effort-free cleaning. Virtu-Clean pads come in three types: Virtu-Clean VCU, Virtu-Clean DC and Virtu-Clean DCS.

Virtu-Clean pads’ microfiber construction assures more fiber is interacting with surfaces, maximizing the lift and hold of dust, dirt and grime. Plus, the cleaning surface employs a carefully mapped embossment pattern that reduces surface-to-mop friction, resulting in easy, even cleaning strokes and reduced musculoskeletal strain. The embossment also actively channels dirt toward the center of the pad where it remains.

Hospeco Brands Group

www.hospecobrands.com