360Fuel Receives Funding to Increase Biofuel Availability

The funding from the White House will be dedicated to 360Fuel’s fueling locations part of its Tri-State Biofuel Network.

360Fuel has received infrastructure funding from the White House to increase U.S. availability of biofuels for consumers in an effort to spur smart development and adoption of sustainable, homegrown fuels. This will also be done by increasing fuel supply, offering new options for consumers and reducing gasoline prices for Americans.

New infrastructure is greatly needed to support biofuel availability containing ethanol fuel blends with more than 10% content. Today only 3% of all U.S. fueling sites are capable of dispensing E15 or greater biofuel blends. E15 is approved for use in nine out of 10 cars registered in the U.S. and saves drivers 10 cents per gallon. Flex-fuel vehicles that accept E85 save drivers 25%, equivalent to over one dollar per gallon savings based on today’s average fuel price.

Of the administration’s investments in this critical U.S. renewable energy infrastructure, grant funding of $5.6 million was announced to support nine projects in seven states. Projects awarded by the administration included dedicated funding towards fueling locations part of 360Fuel’s new Tri-State Biofuel Network spanning 53 locations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This new Tri-State Biofuel Network connects both independent fuel retailers with nationally branded retailers under one mission: to significantly increase the availability of U.S. biofuels to consumers.

360Fuel is building a nationwide retailer, consumer and supplier network with several new markets scheduled to open across the U.S. in 2022, featuring the new TRON Biofuel Dispenser and Platform. This platform delivers advanced biofuel dispensing alongside enhanced customer experience and biofuels education. Retailers and consumers receive enhanced features through 360Fuel’s patented AI technology, including special built-in automation. The TRON Biofuel Platform is a very advantageous fueling infrastructure, offsetting costs for all network participants while encouraging widespread adoption of biofuels produced in the U.S.

“360Fuel is committed to democratizing alternative energy infrastructure across the United States, where 95,000 fueling sites are owned by a single site owner lacking economies of scale. We prioritize these underserved, while solving the complex technological and infrastructure shortfall our nation faces in achieving a sustainable renewable energy framework for widespread adoption,” said Werlien Prosperie III, CEO of 360Fuel.

Any retailer and supplier located in the United States can apply to join the 360Fuel Biofuels Network and may be eligible to receive substantial investment towards upgrading existing equipment or towards new construction of biofuel compatible infrastructure.