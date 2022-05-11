Chicken Alfredo Pizza LTO

Hunt Brothers Pizza is welcoming back the latest addition to its LTO lineup — Chicken Alfredo Pizza. Chicken Alfredo Pizza features Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust topped with a creamy Alfredo sauce; a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella, natural white cheddar and aged Asiago cheeses; and a layer of flavorful diced chicken. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers Pizza’s signature Just Rite Spice. Consumers can purchase the Chicken Alfredo Pizza as a large 12-inch whole pizza or a Hunk A Pizza (one-fourth of a 12-inch pizza) while supplies last.

Hunt Brothers Pizza

www.HuntBrothersPizza.com