Hard Latte With S’mores Flavors

Twelve5’s Rebel Hard Coffee is launching a new summer seasonal called S’mores Hard Latte. S’mores Hard Latte includes flavors of graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate notes that seamlessly blend with Twelve5’s Rebel Hard Coffee. It is made with 100% Arabica coffee, all-natural ingredients and is malt-based coming in at an easy-drinking 5% ABV. S’mores Hard Latte is shipping this month and will be in stores starting in June. It will be on-shelf throughout summer, but is a limited release. It can be found in an 11-ounce slim can four-pack or sold as a single can.

Twelve5 Beverage Co.

www.rebelhardcoffee.com