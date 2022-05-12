Corner Store Celebrates Grand Opening

The Seminole, Texas-based chain welcomes guests to its third location and first travel center.

Headquartered in Seminole, Texas, Corner Store is celebrating the opening of its third location — a travel center. More than 1,000 customers turned out for the grand opening that ran from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 11, 2022.

The new travel center is located at 2303 Hobbs Highway in Seminole, Texas, and offers Valero fuel and a dine-in/dine-out restaurant with a made-to-order kitchen that specializes in fresh-egg breakfast burritos and homemade hamburgers. Drivers can also find showers, clean restrooms, an array of fountain drinks and daily grocery and convenience items.

In addition to the new travel center, Corner Store operates two convenience stores in the Seminole, Texas area.

Corner Store offers a fun and energetic work environment known for its friendly service. and customers will always find a clean, welcoming environment at each locally owned and operated location.