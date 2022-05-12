Love’s 20th Location Opens in Missouri

Love’s Travel Stops added 120 truck parking spaces and 85 new jobs at its new location in Cameron, Mo. The store is located at Exit 52 (1601 East Evergreen St.) in Clinton County.

“Love’s is pleased to open its 20th location in Missouri and add 85 jobs to Clinton County,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our Cameron location will offer plenty of fresh food and drink options, clean bathrooms and much more to customers ready to get back on the road quickly and safely.”

The 12,000-square-foot location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities including an Arby’s, 77 parking spaces, six RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays, ten showers, laundry facilities, CAT scale and Speedco opening May 23. The location will also have bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and a Fresh Kitchen concept. In addition to these amenities, it will also have a Mobile to Go Zone, a dog park and a Love’s Travel Stop high rise next to the gas pumps.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home Assistance League and the Historical Preservation Society of Cameron Missouri.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.