7-Eleven Set to Gift Car to One Customer

7-Eleven revealed the completed Model 711, a one-of-a-kind vehicle that has been transformed into a 7-Eleven-inspired masterpiece thanks to hundreds of thousands of social interactions from car enthusiasts and 7-Eleven fans alike. It was brought from a dream to reality by the famous automotive restoration shop, Galpin Auto Sports, in Los Angeles. One lucky customer still has the chance to win this 2021 Ford Mustang by purchasing select items at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Exquisite Exterior

With a stellar classic racer wrap featuring the 7-Eleven colors, it has super green rims and a cherry red underglow that mirror the iconic, neon 7-Eleven sign that glimmers after dark. Speaking of icons after dark, the convenience retailer is known for staying open late to meet its customers’ late-night snacking needs. So, the night owl emblem embellished on the front grill is a not-so-subtle reminder of the after-dark snack spot.

Take A Glimpse Inside

The driver of the Model 711 will sit on slick leather seats adorned with red, orange and green sunset stripes. What’s more, this car will be driven with the assistance of a Slurpee drink gear shift as an ode to the convenience retailer’s iconic frozen beverage. Model 711 comes with a custom pizza snack holder — which sits directly next to cup holders fit for a Big Gulp or Slurpee. The aroma of fresh 7-Eleven coffee will fill Model 711’s interior thanks to a custom-made OG To-Go Coffee Since 1964 air freshener.

“We know our customers have an affinity towards car culture, so building a one-of-a-kind car inspired by our most iconic products was a no brainer,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven. “We had hundreds of thousands of 7-Eleven car fanatics and customers interact with the voting of customization elements for the Model 711 — and now one lucky customer still has a chance to win these unbelievable wheels. We can’t wait to see the places they’ll go and the many #CarsOf7Eleven pics they’ll take.”

The Road to Win Model 711

There is still time for customers to earn the chance to win the fan-designed Model 711 by purchasing select products including Red Bull, Butterfinger, Doritos, pizza, taquitos, Slurpee drinks and more via 7Rewards, Speedy Rewards or through the 7NOW delivery app. Those interested in the opportunity to race off with Model 711 have until May 24 to try their luck. Car fanatics can also enter through social media.

Car enthusiasts looking to win big can download the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7-Eleven’s websites.

No purchase is needed to win. The event ends May 24 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The contest is open to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the 50 United States or Washington, D.C. who are 13 years or older (minors must have parental consent to participate).

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.