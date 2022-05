PepsiCo created its new Mtn Dew Purple Thunder, a beverage that combines flavors of blackberry and plum. Mtn Dew Purple Thunder, available in 20-ounce bottles and on fountain, has a bottle design featuring its own biker gang of Dew characters — including a plum and blackberry enjoying “the sweetest ride of their life.” The drink is available at Circle K locations across the country.

