Limited-Time Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish

Goldfish crackers, in partnership with Old Bay, released new limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish, a limited-time flavor that brings the bold seafood seasoning staple to the fish-shaped cracker. Goldfish and Old Bay fans can get their hands on this unique flavor starting this month. The new crackers are made with Old Bay’s popular spice blend including black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes. The limited-time flavor is available now wherever Goldfish are sold, for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per 6.6-ounce bag, while supplies last.

