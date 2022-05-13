Maverik and the Bureau of Land Management Partner to Raise Awareness for Fire Prevention

The partnership will raise awareness by displaying videos about fire safety on fuel pumps and TV screens inside the store.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada have partnered to focus on regional fire prevention awareness, along with the help of the Nevada Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service — Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the Reno Fire Department. The organizations met at Maverik in Reno, Nev. to launch the partnership between Maverik and the BLM.

In attendance at the meeting were BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby, BLM Nevada State Fire Management Officer Paul Petersen, Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran, State Forester Kacey KC and Maverik President and Chief Adventure Guide Chuck Maggelet.

Coinciding with Wildfire Awareness Month, the partnership is rolling out a “Spark Safety, Not Wildfires” message throughout nearly 400 Maverik locations across 12 western states. The campaign’s aim is to provide simple, yet effective tools for public lands users, which they’ll see as they stop to fuel up for the next adventure. Creative videos will play on Maverik’s fuel pumps and TV screens inside the store as well as on various social media channels.

Those purchasing a firewood bundle will also receive a set of campfire safety tips included. Over the next three years, the “Spark Safety, Not Wildfires” partnership will focus on the most frequent human-caused wildfire ignitions and how they can be prevented, with the overall goal of reducing these costly disasters.

Maverik has more than 390 locations and is growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.