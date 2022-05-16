Limited-Edition Skittles Pride Packs

As part of its ongoing mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility and celebrate those within the community, Skittles teamed up with GLAAD for the third year in a row to give up its signature rainbow during Pride to celebrate the one that matters most. The brand’s annual Pride packs — which have historically been all-gray to represent the brand’s efforts of support — will get a splash of color in 2022 thanks to six talented artists within the LGBTQ+ community who crafted original designs.

The limited-edition Pride packs will be available to purchase in 40-ounce Share Size Packs and 15.6-ounce Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches at select retailers nationwide from May until June.

