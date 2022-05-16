RaceTrac Adds BBQ Flair to Menu

RaceTrac guests have two new ways to embrace the company’s Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience with an all-new BBQ chicken pizza and a BBQ pulled pork sandwich.

Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and crispy onions, the BBQ chicken pizza is a satisfying combination of sweet and savory in every bite. Featuring tender pulled pork topped with pickles on a brioche bun, RaceTrac’s new BBQ pulled pork sandwich is also available at most RaceTrac stores for a limited time only. In an exclusive partnership with RaceTrac, both are made with Sweet Baby Ray’s Original BBQ sauce.

“During our research into new lunch and dinnertime meal preferences, our new BBQ chicken pizza resonated well with RaceTrac guests for both its convenience and mouth-watering aroma,” said Charity Howard, director of product development and commercialization at RaceTrac. “We believe guests will also love our new BBQ pulled pork sandwich with distinctive flavors reminiscent of family cookouts and summertime.”

Priced at just $2.49, the BBQ chicken pizza is made fresh each day and offered at most RaceTrac stores. The new BBQ pulled pork sandwich is priced at $4.19 and ideal for commuters and travelers on-the-go. Both items will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

RaceTrac has been bringing this Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to guests since 1934, and proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgement-free zone. Its professional, friendly team members are here to welcome guests and ensure they have everything they need to refuel, recharge and get to their next destination.

Family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 550 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. The company has named the Convenience Store Chain of the Year by Convenience Store Decisions in 2016, a top workplace across the four states in which it operates, and has been recognized on Forbes list of largest private companies every year since 1998.