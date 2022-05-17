Bruceton Farm Service Acquires New Plant Facilities

Bruceton Farm Service (BFS) has made a deal with Majors Management to acquire its former Tri-State Petroleum commercial fuels business. The transaction includes two bulk plant facilities in Wheeling and New Martinsville, W.Va. and their respective commercial fuels distribution businesses. Majors acquired the business as part of the overall Tri-State Petroleum acquisition, which was completed last December.

This divestiture completes the strategic rationalization of that business. Bruceton Farm Service is part of BFS Companies that includes BFS Foods convenience stores and Southern States fuels distribution, serving markets in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“This acquisition fit neatly into our current operating area, allowing us to more efficiently serve current customers, while strategically expanding our overall service area,” stated Garet Bishop, the company’s chief financial officer. “We look forward to integrating the customer base into our system and tangibly demonstrating the BFS difference into the future.”

Majors and its affiliates is a well-established leader in the retail petroleum industry, serving markets in 16 sates from Florida to Pennsylvania and the Carolinas to Texas. “Whether it be c-stores or dealer supply, our primary business focus is on the retail side of the deal. When making an acquisition, optimally divesting non-core components such as commercial fuels and lubricants is part of our established business rationalization process and allows us to stay focused on our strategy to grow our business through acquisition. This business fell into that category,” said Majors’ President Ben Smith. “We found the BFS team to be extremely professional throughout the process, allowing us to close the deal in a very seamless and timely fashion.”

PetroActive Real Estate Services provided exclusive advisory services to Majors for this transaction.