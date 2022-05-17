Kwik Trip Adds Bitcoin ATMs

Kwik Trip, which operates more than 800 retail stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa, partnered with Bitcoin ATM network Coinsource. With installations already begun, Coinsource is strategically rolling out new Bitcoin ATMs offering low rates to customers in each Kwik Trip store and gas station location across the Midwest.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Coinsource and facilitating simple access to Bitcoin for our customers. We understand Coinsource’s aim of providing the fastest, easiest and most secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and how a key part of this is placing the Bitcoin ATMs in convenient and easily accessible locations. As an added benefit, we know our customers are getting the best deal since Coinsource has the lowest proven rates plus industry-leading compliance, which really sealed the deal,” said Controller of Kwik Trip Dave Wagner.

Founded in 2015, Coinsource gives any person the ability to buy and sell bitcoin with U.S. dollars by utilizing its physical kiosks located around the country. With over 2,500 Bitcoin ATMs, Coinsource has machines in 46 states and has successfully installed Bitcoin ATMs within a 15 minute drive of 80% of the U.S. population.

“Partnering with Kwik Trip made perfect sense as it enables us to continue our mission of making crypto accessible to every American at phenomenally low rates, especially at a time when traditional economic systems have shown weaknesses,” said Sheffield Clark, CEO of Coinsource. “It is our top priority to place our machines in essential, convenient locations, because Bitcoin is becoming increasingly essential to Americans.”

Coinsource’s fee is 11% nationwide, with an accurate Bitcoin price and no hidden fees, with miner fees covered for each transaction. Additionally, Kwik Trip Rewards members will have access to even lower rates.

Kwik Trip is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the United States. It is a family-owned gas station and convenience store chain employing more than 32,000 employees.